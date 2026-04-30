Sea covered in oil, birds trapped: Chornomorsk after Russian attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Significant marine pollution has been recorded in Chornomorsk, in the Odesa region, following the Russian attack on 26 April.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the State Environmental Inspection of the South-Western District.

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According to the inspection, yellowish oily stains were found on the water’s surface during an inspection. The pollution stretches along the coastline for approximately 700 metres.

See more: Russian forces launched massive drone attack on southern Odesa region: 2 people injured, a hospital destroyed. PHOTOS

Oil slick along the coast

Experts note that in some places the pollution extends into the sea for a distance of between one and fifteen metres. The cause was the destruction of a sunflower oil tank following an air strike.

The State Environmental Inspection reported: "During a visual inspection, yellow oily slicks were detected on the water’s surface. The pollution extends along the coastline for approximately 700 metres."

Work is currently underway at the site to clean up the spill and prevent further spread of the pollution.

See more: Giant oil slick appeared in sea off Odesa region following Russian strike. PHOTOS

Impact on nature and wildlife

During a survey of the area, environmentalists also discovered a young swan covered in oil. The bird was removed and handed over to specialists for treatment.

Environmentalists stress that such incidents pose a threat to the marine ecosystem and coastal wildlife.

What led up to this

The occupiers attacked the Odesa region on 26 April. As a result of the shelling of Chornomorsk, the infrastructure of the seaport was damaged. During the fire, a 6,000-tonne sunflower oil tank was destroyed.

Read more: Strike on Odesa: Russia attacked merchant ship