Russian forces launched massive drone attack on southern Odesa region: 2 people injured, a hospital destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 28 April 2026, Russian forces launched a massive attack using strike drones on the southern part of the Odesa region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel.

There is damage, and people have been injured

According to the Regional State Administration, a hospital and residential buildings suffered significant damage as a result of the massive enemy attack, and a fire broke out in a nature reserve. Unfortunately, two people were injured: a 47-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. The woman has been hospitalised with multiple shrapnel wounds; doctors describe her condition as serious.

Strike on the hospital

"The district hospital was damaged by a strike from a strike UAV. The admissions department has been completely destroyed. The general medicine, cardiology, and surgery wards, as well as the ultrasound, X-ray, and other rooms, sustained significant damage. Fortunately, there were no casualties. At the time of the attack, medical staff and patients were in shelters. Patients have now been transferred to another ward," the statement reads.

Read on Censor.NET: Drones attacked the port of Izmail: infrastructure damaged (updated)

Nature reserve on fire

A fire has also been reported within the Danube Biosphere Reserve.

Relevant services are working at the scene. Work to address the consequences is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are documenting yet another war crime committed by the aggressor country against the civilian population of the Odesa region.

















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