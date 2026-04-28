DTEK restores power supply to over 200,000 customers in Odesa region

Power supply has been fully restored in Odesa region after severe weather hit the region on April 26. More than 200,000 customers were temporarily left without electricity.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the press service of the DTEK energy holding.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Restoring power supply after severe weather

DTEK said that power engineers promptly cleared up the aftermath of the weather conditions that caused mass power outages in the region.

According to energy workers, emergency crews were involved in the work and operated in an intensified mode. After restoration efforts, all settlements regained power supply, while specialists continue to handle individual requests from customers.

Read more: Ukraine will receive equipment from eight EU thermal power stations to repair its energy infrastructure, — Shmyhal

Consequences of severe weather and the situation in the region

The severe weather that raged on April 26 caused significant damage to energy infrastructure. As a result, tens of thousands of households across the region were temporarily left without electricity.

DTEK noted that the situation was stabilized as quickly as possible.

"Odesa region: 213,900 families have power again after severe weather," the company said.

Earlier, we reported that more than 10,000 customers were left without electricity in Sumy region due to shelling and severe weather.

Read more: Ukraine and Croatia strengthen cooperation in energy and post-war recovery, Svyrydenko says