Ukraine will receive equipment from eight EU thermal power stations to repair its energy infrastructure, — Shmyhal

Ukraine is preparing to receive equipment from eight thermal power plants in European Union countries to repair damaged energy facilities.

According to Censor.NET, First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this during the "Energy Ramstein" conference.

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What equipment will be transferred

According to Shmyhal, Ukrainian experts have already inspected eight decommissioned thermal power plants in Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Austria, and Croatia.

The equipment that can be provided to Ukraine to help restore its power grid has been identified.

The parties are now moving on to the next phase—the physical delivery and installation of this equipment at the damaged stations.

Read more: Delays in decision-making in energy sector: Svyrydenko warns of personnel consequences

The energy sector's needs

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine needs at least 5.4 billion euros to prepare for the heating season.

At the same time, the Energy Support Fund currently has a deficit of 829 million euros.

The government expects that international aid will help partially cover these needs and ensure the stable operation of the power grid during the winter.