Delays in decision-making in energy sector: Svyrydenko warns of personnel consequences

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko discussed the possibilities for deregulation in the energy sector with members of parliament, mayors, and experts during a meeting of the Coalition Council.

She announced this on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The Development of Distributed Generation

According to her, the government, together with the regions and local communities, is implementing resilience plans as part of preparations for the upcoming heating season and is already taking into account the lessons learned from this difficult winter and new threats from the enemy.

"One of the key elements is the development of distributed generation. We have a clear goal of securing 4 GW of capacity nationwide.

"To this end, the government has streamlined connection procedures, shortened installation times, reduced the number of permits required, and updated the regulatory framework. This is already yielding results," says the prime minister.

At the same time, as Svyrydenko notes, there is room for further simplification.

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Delays on the part of regional power companies and regional gas companies

In particular, special attention was paid to inquiries received from businesses and communities regarding instances of procedural delays and other hold-ups on the part of regional electricity and gas companies.

"This is unacceptable given that we are preparing for winter amid threats from the enemy. I therefore urge all communities and businesses facing such situations to report them via the "Pulse" platform: pulse.gov.ua

"If any instances of misconduct by electricity distribution system operators or gas distribution system operators are discovered, immediate personnel decisions will be made," she concluded.