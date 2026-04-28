Ukraine and Croatia strengthen cooperation in energy and post-war recovery, Svyrydenko says

Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Croatia Yuliia Svyrydenko and Andrej Plenkovic held talks on strengthening energy security and expanding sources of energy supply.

As reported by Censor.NET, according to Yuliia Svyrydenko, the parties discussed this during a meeting in Dubrovnik as part of the Three Seas Initiative summit.

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Energy and LNG

The key topic of the talks was the diversification of energy supplies, in particular the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries.

The parties are agreeing to strengthen regional energy resilience amid the war and risks to infrastructure.

Read more: Ukraine and Norway launch joint production of mid-strike drones – Ministry of Defense

Financial support

Svyrydenko thanked Croatia for supporting the EU’s €90 billion loan program for Ukraine.

According to her, these funds are critically important for the country’s defense and for maintaining economic stability.

Read more: EU may unlock €90 billion loan for Ukraine on April 22 – media

European integration and recovery

Croatia confirmed its support for Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the continuation of political and practical assistance.

The parties paid particular attention to post-war recovery, including demining territories and reintegrating veterans.

It is noted that Croatia is sharing its own experience with Ukraine in the rehabilitation of service members and creating conditions for their social adaptation.

Read more: EU to present new element of security guarantees for Ukraine on 21 April – media