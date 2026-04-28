Ukraine and Croatia strengthen cooperation in energy and post-war recovery, Svyrydenko says
Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Croatia Yuliia Svyrydenko and Andrej Plenkovic held talks on strengthening energy security and expanding sources of energy supply.
As reported by Censor.NET, according to Yuliia Svyrydenko, the parties discussed this during a meeting in Dubrovnik as part of the Three Seas Initiative summit.
Energy and LNG
The key topic of the talks was the diversification of energy supplies, in particular the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries.
The parties are agreeing to strengthen regional energy resilience amid the war and risks to infrastructure.
Financial support
Svyrydenko thanked Croatia for supporting the EU’s €90 billion loan program for Ukraine.
According to her, these funds are critically important for the country’s defense and for maintaining economic stability.
European integration and recovery
Croatia confirmed its support for Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the continuation of political and practical assistance.
The parties paid particular attention to post-war recovery, including demining territories and reintegrating veterans.
It is noted that Croatia is sharing its own experience with Ukraine in the rehabilitation of service members and creating conditions for their social adaptation.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password