Drones attacked port of Izmail: infrastructure damaged (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russia has attacked Izmail with strike drones. The port area has been hit, with infrastructure and a vessel damaged; there are no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba.

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Several strikes have been recorded in the port area.

"The most important thing is that there were no casualties. Some infrastructure and equipment have been damaged, as well as a vessel flying the Panamanian flag," the statement reads.

The attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished..

"Despite yet another attack, the critical infrastructure facility continues to operate normally. Emergency repair work is already underway at the site.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Russian strike in the Izmail district caused damage and fires at a service station and to vehicles on the premises.

Two passenger buses and seven cars were burnt out.

"The work of the firefighters was significantly hampered by repeated air raid sirens. Despite this, the rescue teams extinguished the fire," the rescue teams noted.

The roofs of six private residential buildings and an ambulance were also damaged.

Read more: Consequences of Russian attack on the Odesa region: one person killed, houses damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack













What led up to it?

On 10 April, Russian occupiers attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region with strike drones. An oil spill occurred without a subsequent fire.

Read more: Russians attacked energy facility in Odesa region with drone in evening