Consequences of Russian attack on the Odesa region: one person killed, houses damaged. PHOTOS
One person has been killed as a result of a Russian attack in the Odesa region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Private homes under attack
As noted, yesterday evening in the Izmail district, a private house was destroyed and subsequently caught fire following an enemy attack on a residential area. Six neighbouring residential buildings were also damaged. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.
"According to preliminary information, one person was killed and one person was injured," the statement said.
Consequences
What happened beforehand?
It was previously reported that one person was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Odesa region.
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