Russia launched drone attack on Odesa region: homes and port damaged

On the night of March 23, Russian invaders once again attacked the Odesa region with drones. There is damage in residential areas and at the port.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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"Residential buildings in the suburbs of Odesa and port infrastructure were hit. Debris falling on two private homes damaged their roofs and shattered windows. A warehouse within the port area was also damaged," the statement said.

Kiper noted that there were no casualties. All emergency services are on the scene. The assessment and cleanup of the damage are ongoing.

What preceded it?

On the evening of March 22, Russian occupiers attacked the Kirovohrad region with strike drones. As of the morning of March 23, two people are known to have been injured.

Early on the morning of March 23, Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih. Two men were wounded, and a fire broke out.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: energy and industrial infrastructure has been damaged, and there are power cuts. PHOTO