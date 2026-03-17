Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: energy and industrial infrastructure has been damaged, and there are power cuts. PHOTO

On the night of Monday 16 March 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on the Odesa region using strike drones.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Energy and infrastructure damaged

It is reported that the night-time attack on southern Odesa region damaged energy, industrial and port infrastructure.

"The premises of enterprises and some equipment were damaged. Fires broke out at the sites, which were quickly extinguished by emergency services. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy strikes Zaporizhzhia: eight people injured (updated). VIDEO

There are power cuts

According to the Regional Military Administration, power cuts are being observed in some settlements due to the attack. Critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power.

Read more: Russian forces struck Synelnykivskyi district: two dead, seven wounded. Houses destroyed. PHOTOS

What preceded this?

It was previously reported that on the evening of 16 March, Russian drones continued to attack Ukrainian cities.

In particular, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: eight people were injured.

According to the Air Force, 154 enemy UAVs out of 178 were neutralised, with hits recorded at 12 locations.

See more: Ruscists launched massive drone attack on Odesa region: kindergarten and high-rise buildings in Chornomorsk damaged. PHOTOS