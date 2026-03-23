Strike on Kryvyi Rih: two wounded, fire breaks out

On the morning of March 23, Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih. Two men were wounded, and a fire broke out.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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"A fire broke out as a result of an enemy attack. Firefighters have already brought the blaze under control.

Two men, aged 31 and 58, were injured. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary care," the statement said.

What preceded it?

On the evening of March 22, Russian occupiers attacked the Kirovohrad region with strike drones. As of the morning of March 23, two people are known to have been injured.

Read more: Russia has struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: two people have been killed and five wounded, including child