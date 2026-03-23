Part of Odesa left without electricity due to Russian shelling

As a result of enemy shelling, part of Odesa has been left without an electricity supply.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the DTEK company.

Power engineers noted that restoration work will begin immediately after the air raid alert ends.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Drone attack

On the evening of March 23, Russian troops struck a public transport stop in the Odesa district with a drone. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, two people were wounded—an 18-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man. Doctors assess their condition as of moderate severity.

"The victims are receiving all necessary medical assistance," the department noted.

In addition to the casualties, the attack caused damage to transport and energy infrastructure facilities. Emergency services are working at the scenes, and efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and region – DTEK