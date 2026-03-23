Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

Russia is attacking Ukrainian cities with strike drones on the evening of March 23.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:59 p.m. – UAVs in the south of the Odesa region heading toward Katlabuh.

At 7:05 p.m. – Groups of UAVs in the south of the Odesa region are moving toward Izmail.

At 7:22 p.m. – Enemy UAVs from the Black Sea heading toward Odesa/Chornomorske.

Updated information

At 7:53 p.m. – High-speed targets in the south.

At 7:54 p.m. – High-speed targets heading toward Odesa/Mykolaiv regions.

Updated information

At 8:02 p.m. – Missiles in the area of Dobroslav.

At 8:06 p.m. – Enemy UAVs in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions. Air defense systems are in action.

At 8:16 p.m. – Groups of enemy UAVs from the Black Sea are heading toward Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Updated information

At 8:35 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading toward the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 9:26 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading toward Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

At 10:00 p.m. – Groups of enemy UAVs from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region are moving north.

At 10:13 p.m. – A group of enemy UAVs in the north of the Kharkiv region.

Updated information

At 10:17 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading toward the Kharkiv region.

At 10:22 p.m. – A group of enemy UAVs from the Kharkiv region is heading toward the Poltava region.

Updated information

At 10:44 p.m. – A group of enemy UAVs from Russia’s Kursk region entered the Sumy region, heading toward the Chernihiv region.

At 10:48 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:52 p.m. – New groups of enemy UAVs from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region are heading northwest.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

See more: Air Defense Forces shot down 234 enemy UAVs out of 251, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS