Air Defense Forces shot down 234 enemy UAVs out of 251, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 22–23, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 251 strike UAVs of the Gerbera and Italmas types, as well as other types of drones, about 150 of which were "shaheds."

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Launches were detected from the following directions:

Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The work of the air defense forces

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 234 enemy UAVs.

Consequences of the attack

It was recorded:

17 strikes by attack UAVs at 11 locations

crashes of downed drones and debris at 8 locations

It is also reported that some enemy drones remained in the airspace, so the attack was still ongoing at the time of this report.

What preceded it?

On the evening of March 22, Russian occupiers attacked the Kirovohrad region with strike drones. As of the morning of March 23, two people are known to have been injured.

Early on the morning of March 23, Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih. Two men were wounded, and a fire broke out.

On the night of March 22–23, Russian invaders once again attacked the Odesa region with drones.. There is damage in residential areas and at the port.

Read more: Air Defense Forces eliminated 148 enemy UAVs out of 154 - Air Force