Air Defense Forces destroyed 148 enemy UAVs out of 154 - Air Force

Starting in the evening of March 20 and continuing through the night of March 21, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 154 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as other types of drones. The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Drone launches were detected coming from the following directions

Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

Gvardeyskoye - Temporary Occupied Territory of Crimea.

Results of the air defense system

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 148 enemy UAVs.

Five strike UAVs were recorded striking four locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at seven locations.

The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines.

See more: Russia launched 156 UAVs over Ukraine: 133 targets neutralized by air defense. INFOGRAPHICS