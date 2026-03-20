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Russia launched 156 UAVs over Ukraine: 133 targets neutralized by air defense. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia launched 156 UAVs over Ukraine: 133 targets neutralized by air defens

On the night of March 20, Russian invaders launched 156 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Launches were recorded from the following locations: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation); Gvardeyskoye, Chauda (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea); approximately 90 of them were "suicide attacks".

Watch more: Strike on Crimea’s "shield": Russian air defence repair centre in Sevastopol hit, – Navy. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 133 enemy UAVs.

Hits by 19 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 7 locations.

There are currently several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace; the threat continues.

See more: Air defense neutralized 128 of 147 drones used by Russian Federation to attack Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

Понад 150 БпЛА випустила РФ по Україні: як відпрацювала ППО?

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