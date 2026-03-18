Air defense neutralized 128 of 147 drones used by Russian Federation to attack Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 18, Russian occupiers launched 147 drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the attack

Launches of Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of UAVs were recorded from the following locations: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; more than 70 of them were "Shaheds".

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: 39 settlements under attack by Russian Federation, one person killed. PHOTO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 128 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Fifteen strike UAVs were recorded striking 12 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at three locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the air.

Read more: More than 50 attacks in one day: One person killed, four injured in Dnipropetrovsk region