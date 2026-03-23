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Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and region – DTEK

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and region

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on the evening of Monday, March 23, on Ukrenergo’s instructions.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

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Emergency outages introduced

"Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency outages have been introduced on Ukrenergo’s instructions," the statement said.

The company reminded that outage schedules do not apply during emergency outages.

Read more: Power outages in four regions due to Russian shelling, - Ministry of Energy

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Kyiv (2948) Kyiv region (973) electric power (619) DTEK (166) Ukrenergo (299) energy outages (378)
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