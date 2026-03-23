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Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and region – DTEK
Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on the evening of Monday, March 23, on Ukrenergo’s instructions.
This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.
Emergency outages introduced
"Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency outages have been introduced on Ukrenergo’s instructions," the statement said.
The company reminded that outage schedules do not apply during emergency outages.
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