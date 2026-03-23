Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and region – DTEK

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on the evening of Monday, March 23, on Ukrenergo’s instructions.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

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Emergency outages introduced

"Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency outages have been introduced on Ukrenergo’s instructions," the statement said.

The company reminded that outage schedules do not apply during emergency outages.

Read more: Power outages in four regions due to Russian shelling, - Ministry of Energy