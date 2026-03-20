Power outages in four regions due to Russian shelling, - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

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Recovery is ongoing

As noted, utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

Read more: Power cuts in three regions due to new Russian strikes, schedules are in effect, - Ministry of Energy

Power Outage Schedules

The Ministry of Energy reports that today, from 8:00 a.m. until midnight, power rationing schedules for industry are in effect across all regions of Ukraine. In addition, in some regions, and in the evening hours—across the entire territory of Ukraine until 10:00 p.m.—hourly power outages will be implemented for all categories of consumers.

You can find out the time and duration of power outages at your address on the official websites of the regional power companies in each region.

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"We ask consumers to use electricity sparingly during peak hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the grid," the ministry added.