Power cuts in three regions due to new Russian strikes, schedules are in effect, - Ministry of Energy

As of the morning of 19 March, due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Sumy regions remain temporarily without electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

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The ministry noted that one employee was injured during the attack on the "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo" power facility. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

Energy workers are working flat out to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible.

Read more: Russian attacks on energy infrastructure: communities in six regions left without power

What is known

Today, from 08:00 to 21:00, hourly power cuts for the public and power restrictions for industry are in place across all regions of Ukraine.

It is recommended to check the exact times and durations of power cuts in each region on the official websites of the distribution system operators.

The Ministry of Energy is also urging citizens to use electricity sparingly, especially during morning and evening peak hours, to reduce the strain on the power grid.

Read more: Blackout schedules for households brought back due to worsening weather, Ukrenergo says