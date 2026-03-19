Power cuts in three regions due to new Russian strikes, schedules are in effect, - Ministry of Energy
As of the morning of 19 March, due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Sumy regions remain temporarily without electricity.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
The ministry noted that one employee was injured during the attack on the "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo" power facility. He is receiving the necessary medical care.
Energy workers are working flat out to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible.
What is known
Today, from 08:00 to 21:00, hourly power cuts for the public and power restrictions for industry are in place across all regions of Ukraine.
It is recommended to check the exact times and durations of power cuts in each region on the official websites of the distribution system operators.
The Ministry of Energy is also urging citizens to use electricity sparingly, especially during morning and evening peak hours, to reduce the strain on the power grid.
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