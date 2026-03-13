Russian attacks on energy infrastructure: communities in six regions left without power

Due to Russian strikes on energy facilities, some communities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions were left without electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

In the Kharkiv region, an energy sector employee was injured as a result of a hostile drone strike. He is receiving all necessary medical care.

Schedules are introduced in all regions

Today, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., hourly power cuts will be implemented in all regions of Ukraine.

From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., power restrictions will be in place for businesses and industry. Up-to-date information on restrictions is available on the official websites of regional distribution system operators.

Read more: Longer power outages are being applied in certain areas of Kyiv and Kyiv region – DTEK