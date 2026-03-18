Russia strikes energy facility in Volyn region with UAV, causing power disruptions

On the evening of March 18, Russia struck an energy facility in the Novovolynsk community of the Volyn region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the city mayor, Borys Karpus, reported this.

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"Friends, according to preliminary information, there has been a strike on an energy facility near Novovolynsk," he wrote.

Power outage and water supply disruptions

Part of the community lost electricity. There were also disruptions to water supply.

"More information later," Karpus added.

Read more: Power outages in 4 regions due to Russian strikes, - Ministry of Energy

As reported earlier, on February 9 the Russians had already attacked an energy facility near Novovolynsk.