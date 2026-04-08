Russians attacked energy facility in Odesa region with drone in evening
On the evening of April 8, an energy facility in the Odesa region was damaged in a drone strike. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
- The enemy continues to attack the Odesa region’s energy infrastructure. In the evening, an energy facility was damaged in a drone strike.
- According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
- All relevant services have begun work on handling the aftermath of the strike.
As reported earlier, on the night before Wednesday, April 8, Russian occupying forces attacked the port of Izmail in the Odesa region.
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