Russians attacked energy facility in Odesa region with drone in evening

On the evening of April 8, an energy facility in the Odesa region was damaged in a drone strike. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The enemy continues to attack the Odesa region’s energy infrastructure. In the evening, an energy facility was damaged in a drone strike.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

All relevant services have begun work on handling the aftermath of the strike.

See more: Russian forces attacked Odesa region: energy facility was damaged, and there are power cuts. PHOTO

As reported earlier, on the night before Wednesday, April 8, Russian occupying forces attacked the port of Izmail in the Odesa region.