Russian forces attacked Odesa region: energy facility was damaged, and there are power cuts. PHOTO

Last night, the enemy once again launched treacherous attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in the Odesa region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Energy facility hit

According to the Regional State Administration, an energy facility has been damaged. One of the drones struck a private residential building, partially destroying the façade. There is also damage within the grounds of a holiday home cooperative.

"The fires were quickly extinguished. No reports of casualties or injuries have been received. Power cuts have been reported in a number of settlements as a result of the attack," the statement said.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The assessment of the damage caused and the clean-up operation are ongoing.

Consequences





