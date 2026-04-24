Strike on Odesa: Russia attacked merchant ship

On the night of April 23–24, Russian drones struck a civilian merchant ship flying a foreign flag that was en route to Odesa to load grain.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development and the Maritime Ports Administration.

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The vessel in question is a bulk carrier flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis. A fire broke out on board and the navigation system malfunctioned; the crew managed to extinguish the fire.

A patrol boat was dispatched to escort the vessel. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured in the attack.

What happened before?

Overnight, Russian drones launched a massive attack on Odesa. The strike killed two people, injured 14 others, and caused significant damage to residential buildings.

See more: Russia is trying to disrupt operation of Ukrainian maritime corridor, - Kuleba on attacks on ports. PHOTOS