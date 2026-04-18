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News Photo Drone attack on Odesa region work of Black Sea corridor
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Russia is trying to disrupt operation of Ukrainian maritime corridor, - Kuleba on attacks on ports. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to target Ukrainian port infrastructure and logistics.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Attack on the Odesa region

He noted that last night, Russia attacked a port in the Odesa region with strike drones.

"A lorry driver was injured in the attack – the man sustained injuries and was treated at the scene," the minister clarified.

Warehouses, freight vehicles, and a building were damaged, and buses caught fire.

Read also: The pace of critical infrastructure protection has increased by 20% over the week, – Kuleba

Corn silos on the port operator’s premises were damaged, and a fire broke out. Rescue teams are working at the scene.

Shelling of the Odesa region
Shelling of the Odesa region

What are Russia’s objectives?

According to Kuleba, Russia is systematically attacking ports, export infrastructure and civilian logistics, attempting to disrupt the Ukrainian maritime corridor, and to impact the economy and global food security.

Read: Russia has not abandoned its plans to cut Ukraine off from the sea, says Pletenchuk

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shoot out (18118) Odesa region (1173) port (222) Oleksii Kuleba (98)
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