Russian drones attacked Brovary: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS

On the night of 4 May, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Debris was reported to have fallen in Brovary.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were injured in the attack.

The woman suffered a cut to her arm from broken glass, and the man sustained a laceration to his heel.

Paramedics promptly provided the necessary assistance to the victims at the scene. Their lives are not in danger, and hospitalisation was not required.

Damage to infrastructure

The strike also damaged the windows of a flat, the façade of a high-rise building and a car.

"This is yet another reminder: the enemy is targeting peaceful life, our homes.

I ask everyone: do not ignore air raid sirens. Stay in safe places while the threat persists.

Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," Kalashnyk emphasised.

According to the State Emergency Service, there is also one casualty in the Vyshhorod district. A fire broke out at an industrial facility there.

Read more: Two people injured in drone attack in Brovary, - RMA

Consequences of the attack











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