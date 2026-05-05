Two people injured in drone attack in Brovary, - RMA

Two people were injured in a Russian drone attack in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a statement by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night when an enemy drone attacked a residential area. The explosion caused property damage and injuries to civilians.

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Consequences of the strike and condition of the victims

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, a 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were injured. The woman sustained a hand injury from broken glass, and the man suffered a laceration to his heel.

Medical services promptly provided assistance at the scene. The victims are in stable condition and did not require hospitalization.

The attack also damaged the apartment’s windows, the facade of the high-rise building, and a passenger car.

"This is yet another reminder: the enemy is targeting peaceful life, our homes. I urge everyone: do not ignore air raid sirens," Kalashnyk emphasized.

See more: Ruscists attacked Kyiv region with drones overnight: one person injured

Earlier reports indicated that Russia had launched a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured.

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