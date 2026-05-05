Second Russian missile strike on Poltava region: rescuers Dmytro Skryl and Hero of Ukraine Viktor Kuzmenko killed, three people in critical condition. PHOTOS

As a result of a treacherous follow-up attack by Russian forces on the Poltava region, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has lost two rescue workers.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian forces struck the rescuers with a missile

As noted, the enemy attacked a gas production facility in the Poltava region during the night. When State Emergency Service units arrived at the scene and began extinguishing a large-scale fire, the enemy struck the personnel with a missile.

See more: Russians strike Zolochiv: six rescuers and energy company employee injured

What is known about the victims?

Unfortunately, two rescuers died as a result of their injuries:

Viktor Kuzmenko, Deputy Head of the Poltava Region State Emergency Service’s Operational Coordination Centre, is a Hero of Ukraine. Under his leadership, 17 people were rescued following the strike on Poltava in 2024. He has taken part in over 50 operations to deal with the aftermath of shelling, preventing man-made disasters by personally extinguishing fires at critical infrastructure sites.

Firefighter-rescuer Dmytro Skryl has served with the State Emergency Service for over 20 years. He has repeatedly taken part in extinguishing complex fires at oil and gas industry facilities caused by enemy shelling. A responsible and professional rescuer who knew his job well and carried it out where it was the most difficult.





See more: Russians struck fire and rescue vehicle in Marhanets three times. PHOTOS

There are casualties among civilians and rescue workers

Klymenko notes that a further two people were killed and eight wounded as a result of a second strike.

23 rescuers were injured. Three people are in a critical condition, and medics are fighting for their lives.

"These are deliberate strikes against those who save lives. We are documenting every war crime committed by the Russian Federation. The enemy must be held accountable for the killings of Ukrainians," concludes Klymenko.





What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that Russian drones attacked Brovary: there are casualties and damage.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with missiles and drones: 4 people were killed and over 30 injured. 3,480 customers are without gas.

Zaporizhzhia was also under enemy attack. The occupiers struck the city with ballistic missiles.

On the morning of 5 May, Russian invaders launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. A number of districts in the city were attacked.

Read more: Attack on Poltava region: 2 dead and 12 injured, 5-year-old child is in hospital’s intensive care unit (updated)