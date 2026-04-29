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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russians struck fire and rescue vehicle in Marhanets three times. PHOTOS

In Marganets, in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck a fire and rescue vehicle three times.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the emergency services were on their way to a call-out following a previous attack by the Russian Federation on one of the city’s facilities. At that moment, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on the rescue vehicle.

Fortunately, no personnel were injured.

Watch more: Russian troops attacked rescue workers in Marhanets with drones. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Russians struck a rescue vehicle in Marhanets
Russians struck a rescue vehicle in Marhanets

Read also: Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times: two dead, 11 more wounded

Russians struck a rescue vehicle in Marhanets

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Marhanets (45) shoot out (17053) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1003) Dnipropetrovsk region (2245) Nikopol district (586)
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