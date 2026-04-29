Russians struck fire and rescue vehicle in Marhanets three times. PHOTOS
In Marganets, in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck a fire and rescue vehicle three times.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the emergency services were on their way to a call-out following a previous attack by the Russian Federation on one of the city’s facilities. At that moment, the occupiers deliberately opened fire on the rescue vehicle.
Fortunately, no personnel were injured.
Consequences of the attack
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