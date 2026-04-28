Russian troops attacked rescue workers in Marhanets with drones. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In Marhanets, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops carried out a targeted drone attack on a rescue unit, damaging the depot and specialist equipment.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
"Today, Russian troops carried out a targeted attack on emergency services personnel in Marhanets using drones," the statement said.
The depot and specialist equipment were damaged.
"Rescue workers took cover in time, which prevented casualties among the personnel," the State Emergency Service also emphasised.
As a reminder, throughout the day on Tuesday, 28 April, Russian occupation forces attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times with artillery and drones:two people were killed and another 11 were wounded.
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