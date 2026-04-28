Russian troops attacked rescue workers in Marhanets with drones. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Marhanets, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops carried out a targeted drone attack on a rescue unit, damaging the depot and specialist equipment.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Today, Russian troops carried out a targeted attack on emergency services personnel in Marhanets using drones," the statement said.

The depot and specialist equipment were damaged.

See more: SES EOD specialists neutralize warheads of Russian UAVs in Chernihiv Oblast

"Rescue workers took cover in time, which prevented casualties among the personnel," the State Emergency Service also emphasised.







See more: Russians launched targeted strike on fire station in Sumy region: building and equipment were damaged

As a reminder, throughout the day on Tuesday, 28 April, Russian occupation forces attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times with artillery and drones:two people were killed and another 11 were wounded.