Sappers from State Emergency Service in Chernihiv Oblast destroyed combat components of Russian UAVs. PHOTOS
In Pryluky district, Chernihiv Oblast, sappers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine destroyed warheads from Russian UAVs found in an open area.
This was reported by the SES of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
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Dangerous fragments were found in an open area in the Pryluky district.
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Following all safety measures, specialists neutralised the finds through a controlled explosion.
Citizens were urged to be careful.
"Once again, we urge you: if you spot suspicious objects or fragments, do not approach them, do not touch them, and immediately call 101 or 112," the SES said.
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