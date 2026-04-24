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News Photo Destruction of missiles and drones
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Sappers from State Emergency Service in Chernihiv Oblast destroyed combat components of Russian UAVs. PHOTOS

In Pryluky district, Chernihiv Oblast, sappers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine destroyed warheads from Russian UAVs found in an open area.

This was reported by the SES of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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  • Dangerous fragments were found in an open area in the Pryluky district.

  • Following all safety measures, specialists neutralised the finds through a controlled explosion.

See more: Drone with warhead, launched by Russia during yesterday’s attack on Kyiv, was recovered from Dnipro River. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Dangerous debris from Russian drones was destroyed in a controlled explosion
Dangerous debris from Russian drones was destroyed in a controlled explosion
Dangerous debris from Russian drones was destroyed in a controlled explosion
Dangerous debris from Russian drones was destroyed in a controlled explosion

Citizens were urged to be careful.

"Once again, we urge you: if you spot suspicious objects or fragments, do not approach them, do not touch them, and immediately call 101 or 112," the SES said.

See more: Russians attacked Kramatorsk with "Geran-2" drones: two men injured. PHOTOS

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State Emergency Service of Ukraine (995) sapper (86) Chernihiv region (442)
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