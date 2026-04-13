Russians attacked Kramatorsk with "Geran-2" drones: two men injured. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 13 April, Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk with three Geran-2 drones. The city centre and residential areas were hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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More than 10 private and apartment buildings, as well as 11 cars, were damaged.

The attack caused fires in various parts of the city: flats and a farm building on private property were ablaze.

Emergency services extinguished the fires, surveyed the areas and provided assistance to local residents.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts under attack, 2 people killed, 1 wounded. PHOTO





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