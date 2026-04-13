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News Photo Shelling of Kramatorsk
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Russians attacked Kramatorsk with "Geran-2" drones: two men injured. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 13 April, Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk with three Geran-2 drones. The city centre and residential areas were hit. 

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

  • More than 10 private and apartment buildings, as well as 11 cars, were damaged.
  • The attack caused fires in various parts of the city: flats and a farm building on private property were ablaze.
  • Emergency services extinguished the fires, surveyed the areas and provided assistance to local residents.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts under attack, 2 people killed, 1 wounded. PHOTO

UAV strike on Kramatorsk: two residents injured, damage in the city centre
UAV strike on Kramatorsk: two residents injured, damage in the city centre

Read more: Enemy is attempting to intensify its offensive in Pokrovsk urban area, - "East" Operational Command


UAV strike on Kramatorsk: two residents injured, damage in the city centre
UAV strike on Kramatorsk: two residents injured, damage in the city centre
UAV strike on Kramatorsk: two residents injured, damage in the city centre
UAV strike on Kramatorsk: two residents injured, damage in the city centre

Author: 

Kramatorsk (509) Donetsk region (6000) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1061) Kramatorskyy district (1064)
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