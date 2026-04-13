Russians attacked Kramatorsk with "Geran-2" drones: two men injured. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 13 April, Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk with three Geran-2 drones. The city centre and residential areas were hit.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Details
- More than 10 private and apartment buildings, as well as 11 cars, were damaged.
- The attack caused fires in various parts of the city: flats and a farm building on private property were ablaze.
- Emergency services extinguished the fires, surveyed the areas and provided assistance to local residents.
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