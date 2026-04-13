Day in Donetsk Oblast: Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts under attack, 2 people killed, 1 wounded. PHOTO
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
Two cars were damaged in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and one wounded, and three private homes were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed, and a non-residential building and a car were damaged.
Bakhmut district
A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.
In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region five times. 280 people, including 55 children, have been evacuated from the front line.
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