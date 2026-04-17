Drone with warhead, launched by Russia during yesterday’s attack on Kyiv, was recovered from Dnipro River. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, law enforcement officers recovered an enemy "Geran-2" drone equipped with a warhead from the waters of the Dnipro River; it had been left behind following the latest combined attack on Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.
The drone crashed in the Holosiivskyi district
A resident of the Holosiivskyi district reported the dangerous find to the police.
During an inspection of the water area, law enforcement officers established that an enemy UAV with a warhead was in the water.
Explosive ordnance disposal experts rendered the munition safe, after which it was removed for subsequent controlled destruction at a specialised range.
Geran-2 type UAV
According to preliminary data, this is a "Geran-2" type unmanned aerial vehicle, which was used during the latest combined attack on the capital.
The police remind the public: if you discover any suspicious or explosive objects
- do not approach them and
- immediately notify the relevant services on 101, 102 or 112.
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