Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv: fatalities, dozens of wounded and destruction. PHOTOS

Clean-up operations following the Russian attacks are ongoing in Kyiv. As of 8 am on 16 April 2026, four people are known to have been killed in the capital as a result of the combined attack by the Russian Federation. At least 54 people have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.

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"Two people have died, including a 12-year-old child and a woman, in the Podilskyi district. Two more people have died in the Obolonskyi district; they were security guards at a car dealership.

Among the injured are three police officers, four medics and two foreigners," the statement said.

Read more: Missile strike on Kyiv: Four dead, including child. 45 people injured (updated). PHOTOS

Strikes on civilian infrastructure

The Podil and Obolon districts of Kyiv were hardest hit by the attack.

In total, 17 high-rise buildings, 10 private houses, a hotel, an office centre, a car showroom, a petrol station and a shopping centre were damaged in Kyiv.

Trolleybus and bus routes altered due to the aftermath of the night-time attack

Public transport routes in the capital have been temporarily altered due to the closure of a section at the junction of Ivan Vyhovskyi and Pivnichno-Syretska streets following damage caused by the overnight Russian attack, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Trolleybuses Nos. 4, 5, 26 and 35 are operating on a revised route – from Ukrainian Heroes Square, "Nyvky" metro station and Kadetskyi Hai Street to Valerii Marchenko Square.

Additional trolleybuses have been deployed on route No. 28.

Buses No. 32 and 36TR are operating on altered routes via Danyla Shcherbakivskoho Street, Stetsenko Street, Gazoprovidna Street, Heorhii Gongadze Avenue and European Union Avenue, before continuing on their usual routes.

Read more: Russia is attacking Kyiv with drones again: air defence forces are in action. Kyiv is under threat of missile strike (updated)

Consequences of the Russian strike





























