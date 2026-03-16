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News UAV attack on Kyiv region UAV attack on Kyiv
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Russia is attacking Kyiv with drones again: air defence forces are in action. Kyiv is under threat of missile strike (updated)

Explosions heard in Kyiv due to UAV attack — Klitschko and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions can be heard in Kyiv on the morning of 16 March. The enemy is attacking the capital with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force and the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Air defence forces are operating in Obolon. Stay in shelters," Klitschko said.

Prior to this, the Air Force had warned of a group of UAVs in the north-east of the Kyiv region, heading towards Kyiv.

According to monitoring channels, the enemy is attempting to attack the capital with 20 "Shaheds". The strike is targeting energy infrastructure.

Later, Klitschko reported on the initial consequences of the drone attack

"Debris from the UAVs has fallen in the very centre of the capital. There are no fires or casualties.
The enemy’s attack on Kyiv is ongoing. Stay in shelters," the mayor said.

Explosions in the region

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, air defence systems are also operational in the region.

"A UAV has been detected in the airspace. Air defence forces are engaging the targets.

Stay in shelters until the air raid alert ends. Ensure your own safety. Observe a news blackout – do not record or post online the work of our defenders," the Regional State Administration stated.

Update

"Kyiv is under threat of a missile strike.

Stay in shelters and follow all safety rules until the all-clear is given," the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

9:11 a.m. – Several groups of UAVs from the north heading towards Kyiv.

At 9:19 a.m., the Air Force urged Kyiv residents to remain in shelters.

Read more: Enemy attacked Mykolaiv with drones: educational institution and houses were damaged. PHOTO

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Kyiv (2935) Kyiv region (970) shoot out (17660) Anti-aircraft warfare (2195) Air attacks (636)
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