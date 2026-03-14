In Poltava region, bomb disposal experts discovered and destroyed unexploded drones and part of X-101 missile. PHOTO
Unexploded "Shahed" and "Gerbera" drones, as well as a cluster warhead from an X-101 missile, were discovered in the Poltava region following shelling. The munitions were defused by bomb disposal experts.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police of Ukraine.
Unexploded drones discovered
During the latest enemy shelling of the Poltava region, "Gerbera" and "Shahed" strike drones, as well as a cluster warhead from an X-101 missile, were found in populated areas of the region; these had not detonated and posed a danger to those nearby.
In compliance with safety measures, specialists defused the munitions, after which they were transported to a special site for subsequent destruction by controlled detonation.
Appeal to the public
We remind you that it is strictly forbidden to move or touch rocket remnants, unexploded ordnance and UAV parts yourself.
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