In Poltava region, bomb disposal experts discovered and destroyed unexploded drones and part of X-101 missile. PHOTO

Unexploded "Shahed" and "Gerbera" drones, as well as a cluster warhead from an X-101 missile, were discovered in the Poltava region following shelling. The munitions were defused by bomb disposal experts.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police of Ukraine.

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Unexploded drones discovered

During the latest enemy shelling of the Poltava region, "Gerbera" and "Shahed" strike drones, as well as a cluster warhead from an X-101 missile, were found in populated areas of the region; these had not detonated and posed a danger to those nearby.

In compliance with safety measures, specialists defused the munitions, after which they were transported to a special site for subsequent destruction by controlled detonation.

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Appeal to the public

We remind you that it is strictly forbidden to move or touch rocket remnants, unexploded ordnance and UAV parts yourself.