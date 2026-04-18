Russians launched targeted strike on fire station in Sumy region: building and equipment were damaged. PHOTO

The enemy continues to attack State Emergency Service units in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

Today, 18 April, a Russian drone carried out a targeted strike on a fire station in the Shostka district.



The attack damaged the building and a fire engine.

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No casualties

As noted, at the time of the attack, all State Emergency Service personnel were in shelter; no personnel were injured.