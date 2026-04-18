Ships reportedly fired upon in Strait of Hormuz as tensions soar

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is escalating: several ships have reported coming under fire while transiting the strategic waterway.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters and BBC.

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According to Reuters, at least two merchant ships reported coming under fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, April 18.

It is also noted that three sources in the maritime security and shipping sectors reported the incident. The circumstances of the incident and its consequences remain unknown at this time.

At the same time, according to the BBC, one of the tankers came under fire from boats believed to be linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps .

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident occurred approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of the coast of Oman. According to preliminary reports, the tanker and its crew were unharmed.

Read more: Trump: Agreement to end war with Iran will be reached in "next day or two"

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