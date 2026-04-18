Trump: Agreement to end war with Iran will be reached in "next day or two"
US President Donald Trump believes that new talks with Iran could take place as early as this weekend, 18–19 April. He expects the negotiators to reach a final agreement to end the war.
The US leader made this statement in an interview with Axios, reports Censor.NET.
Trump on a peace deal with Iran
Trump, who said he had personally spoken with Iranian representatives in recent days, is clearly optimistic about the talks.
"The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal. I think the meeting will probably take place this weekend. I think we will reach an agreement within the next day or two," said the US president.
Several unnamed US officials and other sources familiar with the negotiations told Axios that although significant progress has been made and Washington and Tehran are now close to finalising a three-page peace plan, differences remain on critical issues.
He reiterated that he has no intention of lifting the naval blockade on Iran until an agreement is reached, and emphasised that he wants the Strait of Hormuz to be open to all.
In a new interview, Trump stated that the deal would "ensure Israel’s security" and emphasised that the country would emerge from the war in a very strong position.
Opening of the Strait of Hormuz
- On 17 April, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz against the backdrop of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. This was also confirmed by US President Donald Trump.
- Trump later stated that the US naval blockade of Iran would continue and remain in place "until our agreement with Iran is 100% fulfilled".
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