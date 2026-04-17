Trump says Iran will suspend nuclear programme but will not get frozen funds

President Donald Trump has said that Iran agreed to suspend its nuclear programme indefinitely and will not receive any frozen funds from the United States.

The American leader said this in a phone interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

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Iran agrees to roll back nuclear programme

Trump said the agreement to end the war is "almost complete". According to him, talks on a long-term deal will likely take place this weekend.

"Most of the main points are finalized. It’ll go pretty quickly," the White House chief said.

In addition, Trump denied that the moratorium on Iran’s nuclear programme would end in 20 years. Asked whether the programme would be ended completely, Trump replied: "Not for years, but indefinitely."

Read more: Iran has lost ability to enrich uranium and produce missiles, - Netanyahu

Background

Earlier, Axios reported that the United States and Iran are discussing a plan to end the war under which Washington would unfreeze $20 billion in Tehran’s frozen assets in exchange for Iran giving up its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Read more: Iran offered to resume negotiations: Trump agreed