Iran has lost ability to enrich uranium and produce missiles, - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran is no longer capable of enriching uranium or producing ballistic missiles, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, these results were achieved as a result of the military campaign against Iran.

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The operation will continue

"Iran is weaker than ever," Netanyahu said. At the same time, the Israeli prime minister emphasized that the operation would continue.

"The campaign will last as long as it takes," he said.

It is worth noting that one of the key reasons for the start of Israeli and U.S. operations against Iran was to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

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Iran struck Israel's largest oil refinery

Meanwhile, on Thursday, March 19, Iran launched a missile strike on the Haifa oil refinery in Israel, the country’s largest.

The missile struck the complex, causing localized damage and power outages in the suburbs of Haifa. One man was injured in the attack, sustaining minor shrapnel wounds.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated that the damage to the power grid was localized and that power had already been restored in most areas.

Earlier, Israel announced the killing of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The Israel Defense Forces also reported the killing of Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the "Basij" unit. According to the IDF, he was killed during an attack on March 16.

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