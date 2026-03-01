Iran offered to resume negotiations: Trump agreed
US President Donald Trump said that Iran has offered to resume negotiations.
According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in his comments to The Atlantic.
According to the head of the White House, he agreed to dialogue with Tehran after a corresponding initiative from the Iranian side. Trump stressed that Iran should have taken this step earlier.
"They want to talk, and I agreed to talk, so I will talk to them. They should have done this earlier. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do earlier. They waited too long," Donald Trump said.
Statement on the resumption of negotiations
The American president stressed that the possibility of negotiations remains open. At the same time, he made it clear that the decision to strike was made for security reasons.
In a comment to Fox News, Trump said that Iran could have obtained nuclear weapons within two weeks. This, he said, was the reason for the pre-emptive strike by the US.
Arguments for the US strikes
Trump claims that Washington's actions were aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. According to him, 48 Iranian officials were killed in the strikes.
Earlier, the US president stressed that the United States would act decisively in the event of threats to national security.
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
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