Iran offered to resume negotiations: Trump agreed

US President Donald Trump said that Iran has offered to resume negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in his comments to The Atlantic.

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According to the head of the White House, he agreed to dialogue with Tehran after a corresponding initiative from the Iranian side. Trump stressed that Iran should have taken this step earlier.

"They want to talk, and I agreed to talk, so I will talk to them. They should have done this earlier. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do earlier. They waited too long," Donald Trump said.

Read more: Iranian corvette Jamaran hit in Gulf of Oman, - US Central Command

Statement on the resumption of negotiations

The American president stressed that the possibility of negotiations remains open. At the same time, he made it clear that the decision to strike was made for security reasons.

In a comment to Fox News, Trump said that Iran could have obtained nuclear weapons within two weeks. This, he said, was the reason for the pre-emptive strike by the US.

Arguments for the US strikes

Trump claims that Washington's actions were aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. According to him, 48 Iranian officials were killed in the strikes.

Earlier, the US president stressed that the United States would act decisively in the event of threats to national security.