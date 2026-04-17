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News Closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran
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Iran opens Strait of Hormuz

Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz: what is known?

Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"In light of the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage of all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared fully open for the remainder of the ceasefire period along the agreed route, as had already been announced by the Ports and Maritime Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

Read more: Trump: I am permanently opening Strait of Hormuz

Background

Read more: US could make deal with Iran this month, - Trump

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Iran (834) Hormuz Strait (71)
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