Iran opens Strait of Hormuz
Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"In light of the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage of all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared fully open for the remainder of the ceasefire period along the agreed route, as had already been announced by the Ports and Maritime Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that the US Navy had launched an operation to search for and destroy Iranian naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
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