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News Closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran
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Trump: I am permanently opening Strait of Hormuz

Trump has declared that he is opening the Strait of Hormuz for good

US President Donald Trump has declared that he is "permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz". 

He announced this on Truth Social, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again," the US leader noted.

According to Trump, China has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran.

"President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!" he concluded.

Trump has declared that he is opening the Strait of Hormuz for good

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What led up to this?

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USA (7209) Donald Trump (3041) Hormuz Strait (69)
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