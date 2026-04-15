Trump: I am permanently opening Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has declared that he is "permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz".

He announced this on Truth Social, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again," the US leader noted.

According to Trump, China has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran.

"President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!" he concluded.

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What led up to this?

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