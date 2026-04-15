Trump: I am permanently opening Strait of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump has declared that he is "permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz".
He announced this on Truth Social, reports Censor.NET.
Details
"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again," the US leader noted.
According to Trump, China has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran.
"President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!" he concluded.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, Trump stated that the war with Iran is over.
- According to the US leader, the US could reach an agreement with Iran as early as April.
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