Stopping funding Ukraine is one of things I’m proudest, - Vance

US Vice-President J.D. Vance is proud that the US has stopped funding Ukraine.

He made this statement during a conversation with the media, reports Censor.NET.

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He recounted that during an event in the US Senate, he was approached by a man of Ukrainian origin, an American from Cleveland.

"At the time, I was campaigning for the Senate, and there are many Americans of Ukrainian descent living in Cleveland. This man became very agitated by my remarks that we should stop funding the war in Ukraine.

I still believe that, of course. And that is one of the things I’m proudest of we’ve done in this administration: we told Europe that if they want to buy weapons, they can do so, but the United States will no longer buy weapons or send them to Ukraine. We’ve simply stepped out of this game. And that’s a very good thing," said the US Vice-President.

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According to Vance, the man told him: "You must support my country!".

"And I replied: 'Sir, with all due respect, if you are an American, your country is the United States of America, not the place from which you immigrated,'" he added.

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