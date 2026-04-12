US and Iran have not reached an agreement to end war, - Vance

The US and Iran have failed to agree on a long-term ceasefire.

This was stated by US Vice-President J.D. Vance at a press conference in Islamabad, reports Censor.NET, citing CNN.

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There is good news and bad news

"The talks lasted 21 hours, and we held a series of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That is the good news. However, the bad news is that we did not reach an agreement," said Vance.

Read more: Two US destroyers have already begun clearing mines in Strait of Hormuz, - CNN

He added that he considers this "significantly worse news for Iran than for the US". "So we are returning to the States without a deal," the Vice-President stated.

According to Vance, the Iranian negotiators refused to agree to the US’s "very flexible" demands.

"We were understanding. The President instructed us to engage in the talks in good faith and make the best possible offer to reach an agreement. We did so, but unfortunately, we were unable to make progress," he noted.

Read more: US is beginning to clear mines from Strait of Hormuz; this is service to countries that lack courage to do so themselves, — Trump

Talks in Pakistan

It should be recalled that US President Donald Trump stated that it would become clear within 24 hours whether an agreement had been reached with Iran.

The day before, CNN reported that US Vice-President J.D. Vance had flown to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, for talks with Iran.

He is leading the US delegation, which also includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

On Saturday, 11 April, talks between the US and Iran began in Islamabad, with Pakistan acting as mediator.

Read also: Talks between the US and Iran have begun with Pakistan’s mediation, – CNN