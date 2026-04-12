Two US destroyers have already begun clearing mines in Strait of Hormuz, - CNN

Two US Navy guided-missile destroyers began clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, 11 April.

This was reported by US Central Command, according to CNN, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Mine clearance of the strait has begun

"The ships USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy have transited the Strait of Hormuz and are operating in the Persian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the complete clearance of the strait of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the statement said.

It is noted that these destroyers were the first US warships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began over a month ago.

"Today we have begun the process of creating a new passage, and we will soon share this safe route with maritime carriers to encourage the free flow of trade," said CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

As CNN notes, despite the start of the mine-clearing operation, Iran can still launch missiles, which, combined with the mines, has made it difficult for the US and other countries to protect their ships.

According to the publication, only around 30 ships have been able to pass through the strait since the ceasefire began.

Read more: US is beginning to clear mines from Strait of Hormuz; this is service to countries that lack courage to do so themselves, — Trump

What preceded

It should be recalled that the day before, US President Donald Trump announced the start of the process of clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz by the United States.

Read more: US and Iranian delegations arrive in Pakistan for peace talks