US and Iranian delegations arrive in Pakistan for peace talks
Delegations from the United States and Iran have already arrived in Pakistan, where peace talks are scheduled to take place on Saturday.
According to Censor.NET, Sky News reports this, citing sources.
Details
As reported, Iranian negotiators led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad overnight.
The U.S. delegation arrived in Pakistan on Saturday morning. It is led by Vice President J.D. Vance and includes Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
On the eve of the talks, the speaker of the Iranian parliament outlined two conditions for a peace agreement: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unfreezing of Iranian assets. According to the Iranian side, both of these conditions were part of a preliminary agreement reached earlier this week.
Negotiations in Pakistan
- As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that it would become clear within the next 24 hours whether an agreement had been reached with Iran.
- Yesterday, CNN reported that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance had flown to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, for talks with Iran.
- He is leading the U.S. delegation, which also includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the U.S. president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
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